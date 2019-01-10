Clear

URGENT - Exclusive: Robert Mueller met with Trump's pollster

(CNN) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller sought information directly last year from one of Donald Trump's ...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 12:31 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Special counsel Robert Mueller sought information directly last year from one of Donald Trump's campaign pollsters who is also a former business associate of Paul Manafort's. Mueller's team met with pollster Tony Fabrizio in February 2018, an interview that has not been previously reported and takes on new significance after Manafort's attorneys revealed Tuesday that Mueller's team is still interested in how Manafort shared polling data with his Russian intelligence-linked colleague.

