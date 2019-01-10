Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband came along on her honeymoon

Apparently conscious uncoupling extends to life post divorce.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on Wednesday that her ex-husband, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, came along on her recent honeymoon with new husband Brad Falchuk.

Celebrities Families and children Gwyneth Paltrow Society Weddings and engagements Chris Martin

The Oscar-winning actress said she, Falchuk, Martin, their children, Falchuk's kids from his former marriage and some friends all took a trip to the Maldives over the Christmas holiday.

"It was a very modern honeymoon," Paltrow said, laughing.

The actress and her ex are known to have remained on excellent terms since they divorced in 2016 following a decade of marriage.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin 'is like my brother'

She said the trip was "lots of kids" and a good time.

"We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids," Paltrow said of how the family has handled life since she and Martin split. "They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that."

The couple share two children, daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

Paltrow married Falchuk, a television producer, in September.