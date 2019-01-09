Clear

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi wins DR Congo election

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, acco...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 9:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 9:44 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi has won the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, according to the country's electoral commission.

The vote took place on December 30, and was billed as the country's first democratic transition of power.

Africa

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Democratic Republic of Congo

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Political candidates

Politics

Joseph Kabila

Political Figures - Intl

He will take office from President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the resource-rich central African country since 2001. Kabila's preferred successor had been former interior minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The much-delayed election, which had been scheduled to take place in 2016, has been marred by speculation of voting fraud and irregularities.

The US State Department has advised all American citizens in the country to leave, as the nation braces itself for protests.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events