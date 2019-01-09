Clear

New York Rep. Max Rose: Shutdown 'needs to end now'

Newly sworn-in New York Rep. ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 8:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Newly sworn-in New York Rep. Max Rose has already made waves in Washington as one of the 15 Democrats to vote against Nancy Pelosi for House speaker (following through on a campaign promise to his Staten Island and southern Brooklyn constituents).

But it's not all serious for the 32-year-old Army veteran: The new congressman -- who flipped his district from red to blue in November -- also had a colleague rub his nearly bald head for good luck while drawing numbered chips for office assignments earlier this month.

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Government organizations - US

Lil Wayne

Max Rose

Political Figures - US

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

US Congress

US federal government shutdowns

US House of Representatives

Continents and regions

New York (State)

New York City

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

Lauren caught up with Rose, who talked about his frustration over the government shutdown, hope for infrastructure investment and his favorite Lil Wayne pump-up track.

Lauren Dezenski: In five words, describe how you felt while being sworn in.

MR: Pissed off, government shut down.

LD: What's your top priority in your first term?

MR: Ending corruption in DC so that we're able to truly invest in our infrastructure, fight the opioid epidemic, and end gun violence. We can't do that if the special interests are writing the bills or preventing them from coming up for a vote in the first place.

LD: What's your expectation on what happens with the current partial government shutdown?

MR: Shutting down the government is a national disgrace and it should never be used as a negotiating tactic. Hundreds of thousands of hard-working, dedicated public servants are working without pay. It needs to end now.

LD: What was your biggest lesson from your campaign?

MR: People will vote for you even if they don't agree with you on everything. They will never vote for you if they can't trust you.

LD: Do you have a favorite pump-up song? What is it?

MR: Lil Wayne -- "Right Above It."

LD: Tell me about your favorite food from your district.

MR: This will only get me in trouble. But, if it's date night with my wife, Leigh, I'm going to my favorite Italian restaurant, Vinium.

Is there someone we should talk to from your district? Email lauren.dezenski@cnn.com with your suggestions -- and thanks to everyone who has already reached out!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events