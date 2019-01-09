Trump voter: Trump's move may cost me $1 million

President Donald Trump on Wednesday again stressed the need for southern border wall to stem the flow of illegal immigration.

"They say it's a medieval solution, a wall. It's true, because it worked then and it works even better now," Trump said during a bill signing event in the Oval Office.

The President also signaled an openness to a broader immigration deal and said the shutdown could be a "blessing in disguise" that would lead to a broader immigration deal.

"I would love to see a big immigration bill that would really take care of this situation," Trump said. "Right now, we have a problem and we have to take care of this. But we would like to see real immigration reform in this country."

Despite those comments, the White House has yet to signal a willingness to reaching a broader deal that would include both funding for the wall and protections for undocumented immigrants, like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients. The White House previously walked away from such a deal last year.

Trump also suggested, a day after his prime-time Oval Office address, that he may use executive authority to secure funds for a border wall if negotiations to reopen the government break down with Democrats.

"I really believe the Democrats and the Republicans are working together. I think something will happen, I hope," he said. "Otherwise we'll go about it in a different manner."

The White House is continuing a full-court press to argue that there is a "crisis" on the southern border and that a wall is the solution to that problem.

Trump and Democrats remain at an impasse over border wall funding, with Trump so far refusing to agree to a spending bill that does not include border wall funding and Democrats refusing to support legislation that does fund a border wall.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Trump stopped short of declaring a national emergency to fund his promised border wall. But he has not ruled it out and is still mulling that option, according to aides.

Trump said on Wednesday the border remains a sore spot on an otherwise cheery record.

"We're having some very good times in our country. We're doing very well except for the border," he said. "The border is a big problem. It's a very dangerous problem."

"So many good things are happening, but we have to take care of the border and we're all working together," he said.