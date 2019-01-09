Clear

Dramatic footage shows daring moment skier is rescued in French Alps

Dramatic footage of a helicopter partially landing on a mountain side shows the incredible moment a skier wa...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 12:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dramatic footage of a helicopter partially landing on a mountain side shows the incredible moment a skier was rescued from the French Alps.

The adrenaline-inducing video, posted on Facebook by Nicolas Derely, documents the precarious mission to rescue a young man who had injured his knee during a ski trip near the Anterne Pass.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Aircraft

Alps

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Helicopters

Mountains (by name)

Physical locations

Rescue operations

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos

The man, named as Bruno, became exhausted and suffered an agonizing fall.

The team was able to call the emergency services despite being well above cloud level, at a reported altitude of about 7,000 feet.

READ: How getting fit to ski can harness your 'sixth sense'

As members of his party watched on, a helicopter from the Peloton de Gendarmerie de Haute Montagne (French Mountain Police) delicately nudged its nose towards the steep slope.

What followed was astonishing.

The pilot managed to plant the aircraft's right landing skid into the snowy incline to allow three members of the rescue team to disembark and treat the injured man.

The medics fitted a leg brace on Bruno before the helicopter returned to perform the daring procedure again.

With the helicopter's rotor blades just inches away from smashing into the snow, the skier was winched away to a nearby hospital.

Watch the video at the top of the page to witness the dramatic rescue first hand.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events