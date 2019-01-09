Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A woman is fined after bragging about poaching a deer to a game warden on a dating app

One unlucky woman boasted about killing a deer on a dating app -- only to discover the man she was chatting ...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 10:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One unlucky woman boasted about killing a deer on a dating app -- only to discover the man she was chatting to was an Oklahoma game warden.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared on Facebook screen grabs of a conversation between game warden Cannon Harrison and the unnamed woman, who said she was "pretty happy" about shooting a big buck.

Animal poaching and trafficking

Animals

Animals and society

Continents and regions

Environment and natural resources

Life forms

North America

Oklahoma

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Wildlife

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Computer science and information technology

Dating and relationships

Mobile apps

Mobile technology

Software and applications

Technology

After some digging by the warden, the woman admitted to shooting the animal outside rifle season at night with the aid of a spotlight, which is illegal according to the state's hunting regulations.

She even shared some graphic photos of the dead animal.

Wardens soon arrived at the property where she killed the deer and made what the department called an "illegal deer case," its Facebook post said.

Further investigation showed the woman committed another illegal act, which is harvesting only the deer's head and back-strap meat, according to the Tulsa World newspaper.

She and an accomplice pleaded guilty and paid $2,400 in fines, the Tulsa World reported.

Harrison told the paper that at first he couldn't believe the woman was for real. "You can't just ignore a broken law that falls right in your lap but was kind of a bummer," he said. "She said it was her first deer ever, too."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events