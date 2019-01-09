Clear

BAFTA Film Awards 2019: Olivia Colman's 'The Favourite' dominates nominations

"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dom...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 3:18 AM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2019 3:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"The Favourite," the 18th century period comedy-drama starring Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, looks set to dominate the UK's 2019 BAFTA Awards, gaining 12 nominations including best film, it was announced Wednesday.

"Bohemian Rhapsody," "First Man," "Roma" and "A Star is Born" each received seven nominations from the British Academy.

Arts and entertainment

Awards and prizes

BAFTA Awards

Celebrities

Entertainment and arts awards

Movie awards

Movies

Olivia Colman

Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" and Golden Globe winner "Green Book" were also among the nominations for Best Film.

Glenn Close, Lady Gaga and Olivia Colman were among the nominations for best actress.

Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Rami Malek were nominated for best actor, BAFTA announced Wednesday morning.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 10 in London and are seen as an important indicator for the Oscars.

Developing story, more to follow.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events