Clear

READ: Paul Manafort's response to allegations he lied to the special counsel

...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 3:12 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events