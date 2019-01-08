CES 2019: The TVs are massive, chatty and translucent

Rolling, translucent, enormous, sharp and talkative.

New televisions are debuting this week in Las Vegas, and they all have a special trick or two.

Alphabet Inc Artificial intelligence Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade CES Companies Company activities and management Computer science and information technology Conferences and conventions Consumer electronics Consumer products Electronics Google Inc LG Corp Product development Product innovation Product management Samsung Group Technology Televisions Voice and virtual assistants

TVs have been commercially available for 90 years. That's a long time to stay fresh and innovative, but every January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, manufacturers try their hardest to make them exciting again.

This year, companies including LG, Samsung, and Sony showed off their latest prototypes at the annual consumer electronics show. Many of the products are years away from a spot in your living room unless you are a fabulously wealthy early-adopter, but they give a peek into what we'll be binging on in the future.

LG is on a roll

Last year, LG Display -- a research arm of LG Electronics -- showed us its rolling TV prototype, which can be wound up like a yoga mat into a box when not in use. Now its partner brand LG has made a real version of the rollable set that will be available to consumers. The 65-inch "Signature Series" OLED television will be available in the second half of the year, according to LG. There's no price yet for the device.

LG Display is working on more prototypes and innovations, and showed CNN a number of new products. The massive 88-inch 8K OLED television isn't just large AND with more pixels than anyone currently needs. It also has a sound system embedded in the screen itself instead of coming from separate speakers, so it sounds like the audio is coming directly from the objects on the screen.

Other LG Display prototypes include portable desktop monitors that can be moved around easily, and a transparent OLED screen that could help a window double as a TV or a surface for ads.

Everyone is working with Apple

Samsung made a splash on Sunday when it announced it was adding an iTunes app to its smart TVs. It is also adding support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2, which lets you play content from Apple devices on the bigger screen, including music, photos and movies. On Monday, Vizio and LG announced they were also adding support for AirPlay and HomeKit. Apple has traditionally been closed off when it comes to giving outside hardware companies access to its ecosystem, but it may recognize it as the key to growing its increasingly important services business, which includes apps, movies, TV shows and music.

The TVs will keep getting bigger forever

What's more impressive than an 88-inch TV? A 219-inch TV! Samsung showed a larger version of the "The Wall," the massive modular display it announced at CES last year. The company is making 75-inch versions of its individual modular MicroLED screens, which cam be cobbled together into different shapes and sizes. The company did not say when it would sell the technology or how much it would cost. It also debuted the Q900, a 98-inch 8K QLED television.

Sony also went big, announcing 85 and 98-inch versions of its 8K television. TCL is making a 75-inch version of its Roku TV, and Hisense showed off its 4K laser projector that works with a 100 or 120-inch screen.

Remotes are old school

Voice control continued to be the popular addition for all the TV companies, as they also added more support for popular voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. Vizio is including the ability to control its TVs with Google Assistant or Alexa. LG already offered Alexa integration on its TVs, and last week it announced they would also support Google Assistant.

Even though Samsung has its own lesser-known assistant, Bixby, the company is also adding support for Alexa and Google Assistant on its TVs coming out in 2019, but it will need an actual Google or Echo device to work.