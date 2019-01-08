Clear

Bonnaroo 2019 lineup announced

Bonnaroo always has a little something for everyone and this year is no different.

The 2019 lineup for the Tennessee music festival was announced Tuesday. Post Malone, Cardi B, The Lumineers, Phish, Kacey Musgraves, Solange and Brandi Carlile will be among the performers.

Other acts announced include The Avett Brothers, The Lonely Island Brockhampton, Odesza and Maya Rudolph's Prince cover band, Princess.

Bonnaroo takes place June 13-16 in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Thursday.

The festival's full lineup can be found on Bonnaroo's site.

