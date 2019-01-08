Clear

URGENT - Russian lawyer at Trump Tower meeting charged in separate case

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 11:49 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 11:49 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The US attorney in Manhattan has charged Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met in Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and others in June 2016 promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, in a separate case highlighting her ties to the Russian government. Veselnitkaya has been charged with obstruction of justice.

