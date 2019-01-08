Clear

Lil Wayne's outfit the talk of football championship halftime show

Forget the game. Let's discuss Lil Wayne's outfit during the College Football Playoff National Championship ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 9:58 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 9:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We might as well since everyone else seemed to be after the performance Monday night.

The Grammy-winning rapper popped up during the band Imagine Dragon's rocking out, and it was quickly decided that Lil Wayne's get-up was a li'l weird.

The multipatterned long coat, floppy hat, oversize sunglasses, shiny red pants, stripped scarf and over- the-knee boots drew some comparisons to both McDonald's Hamburglar character and "E.T."

Clearly people forgot this is a man who has a song titled "Colorful Clothes."

If anyone cares, the Clemson Tigers took the national championship for a third time, defeating Alabama's Crimson Tide 44-16.

