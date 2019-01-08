Celebs celebrate Cyntoia Brown clemency decision

Hollywood rallied around Cyntoia Brown's case and now many celebs are celebrating the decision to grant her clemency.

Brown, 30, was granted clemency Monday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

She had been serving a life sentence for killing a man who bought her for sex when she was 16 years old.

On Monday reality star/mogul Kim Kardashian West, who had championed Brown's release and is actively working on criminal justice reform, tweeted her thanks to Haslam.

Other stars, including rapper Drake and actresses Jada Pinkett-Smith and Alyssa Milano, also addressed the early release on social media.

The case caught the attention of many in November 2017 after singer Rihanna stirred interest by posting about it using the hashtags "FREECYNTOIABROWN" and "HowManyMore."

"Did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause..... Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life!," the superstar singer wrote in the caption to a photo of Brown. "To each of you responsible for this child's sentence I hope to God you don't have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already!"

Last month actress Ashley Judd tweeted an appeal to Haslam to grant clemency.

"I encourage and plead with my Tennessee Governor @BillHaslam to grant #Clemency4Cyntoia. Cyntoia Brown was a victim of child sex trafficking, raped and forced into paid sexual exploitation to stay alive. She deserves our empathy and your mercy.