Meet your new member of Congress: Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar

Newly elected Democratic Rep. Veronica Escobar hails from El Paso,Texas.

Escobar weighed in on how to elect more Latina women and the value in asking for a little help -- plus her favorite spot for Mexican food in her district.

Continents and regions Demographic groups Females (demographic group) Government and public administration Government organizations - US North America Politics Population and demographics Society Southwestern United States Texas The Americas United States US Congress US House of Representatives

Lauren Dezenski: You're one of two Latina women about to be elected to the House from Texas -- a first for the state. What does that mean to you? And how would you describe your relationship with Rep.-elect Sylvia Garcia?

Veronica Escobar: Rep.-elect Garcia is a woman I have much love and respect for, and I consider her a friend. There's no one I'd rather share making history with than her! And the historical component is very meaningful to me because I represent the border, and from my perspective, it is the border -- our safe, vibrant, beautiful community -- that is making history.

LD: How can more Latina women be elected across Texas -- and across the country?

VE: It is important for women in office like me to support strong Latina candidates up and down the ballot, but it's also imperative that we encourage more women like us to get involved at all levels -- from being campaign volunteers to running for school boards and city councils, we have to create a pipeline of leadership that will build a strong bench.

LD: What was your biggest lesson from your campaign?

VE: Don't be afraid to ask for help -- there are always great people willing, and their support and help is what wins races!

LD: What's your priority in your first term?

VE: I want to build strong relationships with my colleagues, support and sponsor legislation that will restore democracy, improve the lives of my constituents, and safeguard our planet.

LD: If 2018 is the year of the woman, what does that make 2019?

VE: The Year Of The Woman Part 3

LD: Did you have a New Year's resolution in 2018 -- and did you achieve it? What about 2019?

VE: I don't believe in New Year's resolutions. My goal, always, is just to try to continue to be a better person.

LD: What is your favorite thing to eat in your district?

VE: Great Mexican food -- either food that I've cooked for my family, or if we eat out, my favorite Mexican restaurant is L&J.

We have more interviews lined up with the new House members. Is there a new face we should talk to from your district? Email lauren.dezenski@cnn.com with your suggestions -- and thanks to everyone who has already reached out!