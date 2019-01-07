Golden Globes ratings dip slightly even with thrilling NFL lead-in

The 76th annual Golden Globes drew less viewers than it did in 2018 even though a thrilling NFL game gave NBC a big lead-in on Sunday night.

The Golden Globes brought in 18.6 million viewers for the peacock network, a slight decline from last year's 19 million.

The ceremony, at which the biggest trophies of the night went to "Green Book" and "Bohemian Rhapsody," likely got a boost from the Philadelphia Eagles' last minute victory over the Chicago Bears, which aired on NBC right before the ceremony.

The Wild Card playoff game brought in a 22.9 overnight rating for NBC. That's the best rating for a Wild Card game on NBC in 25 years.

Despite taking a hit of 400,000 viewers this year, the Golden Globes' ratings is still a victory for NBC. Award shows have lost viewership in recent years with the Oscars notching its lowest ratings in the show's history last year. A slight decline or breaking even is actually a win in this TV climate.

As for the awards itself, the Globes telecast was a nearly politics-free affair that included some surprising wins and snubs.

"The awards aside — and you should always set the perplexing Golden Globe Awards choices aside — this year's Globes were a test case for what works at an awards show these days. Having tried running politically hot and sardonically cold, this year it wondered if warm might be just right," wrote James Poniewozik, the chief television critic for The New York Times. "Sometimes it was cozy, sometimes just tepid."

Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh also received solid marks as hosts with Oh making history as the first Golden Globes host of Asian descent.