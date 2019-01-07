Glenn Close earns standing ovation at Golden Globes with message to women

It took 14 years for Glenn Close's film "The Wife" to get made, but it only took her about 30 seconds to make a moving and incredibly personal statement on the Golden Globes stage to the wives, mothers and women watching.

Close, who stars in the Jane Anderson adaptation of the Meg Wolitzer novel, encouraged others to make their ambitions and dreams a priority.

"I'm thinking of my mom who really sublimated herself to my father her whole life and in her 80s she said to me, 'I feel like I haven't accomplished anything.' And it was so not right, and I feel what I've learned through this whole experience is that women, we're nurturers. That's what's expected of us. We have our children, we have our husbands, if we're lucky enough, and our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say, 'I can do that and I should be allowed to do that.'"

Close, who earned a standing ovation for her message, is the mother of actress Annie Starke.

In her speech, Close said she will mark her 45 years of being a working actress come September.

Close beat out the likes of Lady Gaga ("A Star Is Born"), Rosamund Pike ("A Private War"), Melissa McCarthy ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?"), and Nicole Kidman ("The Destroyer") in her category.

She previously won two Golden Globes, one for her role "The Lion in Winter" and another for her work in "Damages."