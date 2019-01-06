Sandra Oh and her parents are Golden Globe MVPs

Sandra Oh and her parents had a huge night at the Golden Globes.

Oh's accomplishments were undeniably significant: She became the first actress of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes. She is also the first Golden Globes host of Asian descent. And if that wasn't enough, she joined Amy Poehler in the club of Golden Globe hosts who won an award on the same night they presided over the ceremony. (As Time pointed out, only a small number of people have won prizes during award shows they were hosting.)

Less official but nonetheless notable, Oh also had the distinction of having the most beloved pair of parents in attendance.

In particular, her acceptance speech for best actress in a television series drama was made all the more special by Oh's moving acknowledgment of the two people who brought her into the world.

"There are two people here tonight that I'm so grateful they're here for me," she said, before saying "Mom, Dad, I love you" in Korean and giving a slight bow.

Oh made a nod to her parents, who raised their family in Ottawa, Canada, earlier in the ceremony with a joke that made light of some mothers' hard-to-please nature. In the moment, Oh, imitating "Asian moms everywhere," gave an unimpressed nod to a mention of "Crazy Rich Asians" huge box office gross. She then asked the camera to pan to her mother, which it did.

The bit got laughs but was, however, judging by evidence from Oh's win, not entirely accurate.