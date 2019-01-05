She's not quite unbeatable but she's not far off.
Mikaela Shiffrin confirmed her status as one of the most dominant sports stars on the planet with a ninth World Cup win of the season in Zagreb, Croatia Saturday.
Athletes
Mikaela Shiffrin
Sports and recreation
Sports figures
The 23-year-old's fifth slalom win of the season and seventh victory in her last nine races took her overall tally to 52, three shy of Switzerland's Vreni Schneider on the women's all-time list.
Lindsey Vonn leads with 82 World Cup victories but has yet to start what she says will be her farewell season because of injury.
READ: How Special Forces training is speeding up US downhillers
Shiffrin's last win on December 29 in Semmering, Austria gave her a record of 15 victories in a calendar year. It was also her 36th slalom victory, taking her past Austrian great Marlies Schild as the most successful women's slalom skier of all time.
Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos
She avenged last week's parallel slalom defeat by Petra Vlhova in Oslo with a 1.25-second win over the Slovak in the Zagreb individual slalom.
The American was the only racer to dip under a minute on the first run to lead Swiss Wendy Holdener by 1.15 secs before coming second quickest behind Vlhova on run two to triumph.
Shiffrin holds a commanding lead over Vlhova in the standings as she chases a third straight World Cup overall crown.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist will be the hot favorite to clinch a fourth straight slalom world title at the World Championships in Are, Sweden, next month.
Related Content
- Mikaela Shiffrin furthers claim as most dominant sportswoman
- Mikaela Shiffrin dominates women's World Cup skiing with third win
- Mikaela Shiffrin: Politics too "toxic"
- Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin crowned 'Snow Queen'
- Mikaela Shiffrin: Why I won't be objectified
- Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin speak out against Russian doping
- Olympic ski champion Mikaela Shiffrin 'scared' by Russian doping scandal
- Mikaela Shiffrin nears 'perfection' with 40th World Cup victory
- Mikaela Shiffrin: Christmas regime the secret to her success?
- Favorite Mikaela Shiffrin misses out on slalom medal at Olympics