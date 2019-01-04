Seven people are dead and several have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to authorities.
A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue shows a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.
The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan were involved in the crash.
The accident happened Thursday afternoon at mile marker 393 on I-75 southbound.
Some of the patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.
The vehicle fire was put out by crews arriving on scene.
Related Content
- 7 killed in fiery interstate crash
- Seven people killed in Florida interstate crash
- Driver struck, killed a bear on interstate
- Family remembers 3 Las Vegas teens killed in fiery California crash
- Carjacking ends in fiery crash in west Nashville neighborhood
- Police: Uber driver shoots, kills passenger on Denver interstate
- Charter bus carrying high school band students crashes off interstate
- Dog Vanishes After Car Crash on Pennsylvania Interstate
- 10-Year-Old Boy Crashes Car During Interstate Joyride
- 10-Year-Old Boy Crashes Foster Parent's Car During Interstate Joyride