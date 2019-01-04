Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez danced on a rooftop in college. Oh, the scandal

An attempt to discredit freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using a video from her past backfired, with many rallying to her defense instead.

The 30-second video was posted on Twitter on Thursday night, the same day she was sworn in as the youngest woman in Congress. It appeared to show a younger Ocasio-Cortez gleefully dancing on the roof of a building.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Political Figures - US Government and public administration Government organizations - US Politics US Congress US House of Representatives Arts and entertainment Dancers and dancing Music and dance Companies Twitter Internet and WWW Social media Technology Curricula Education Performing arts

"Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is," read the tweet from AnonymousQ1776, who described it as a video from her high school days.

But the edited clip is part of a 4-minute, 20-second video posted on YouTube eight years ago. And it was filmed at Boston University as part of the "Brat Pack Mashup," a popular trend at the time. Ocasio-Cortez was among a group of student dancers who took part in the video, which shows them in campus gear imitating scenes from popular 1980s films.

"Using the European band Phoenix's Lisztomania, the students created what they call the BU "Lisztomania" Brat Pack Mashup, a homage to the original, which first aired on YouTube last year," the university said at the time. "The mashup, a remix of song and video clips, was an instant sensation and has been replicated worldwide."

In the video, a woman who looks like a younger Ocasio-Cortez dances and twirls on a rooftop. She graduated from Boston University in 2011 with a degree in economics and international relations.

Social media users came to her defense.

"Now she's totally done for. Newly unearthed video reveals that when @AOC was in college, she was ... adorable," Karen Tumulty tweeted.

The new Democratic representative from New York has gained popularity since her election in November, and has used social media to define herself on her own terms.

While she has not issued any comments on the college video, she has in the past called out a journalist who referred to her as "a girl" in a November tweet critical of her clothing.

Eddie Scarry, a media reporter for The Washington Examiner, posted a photo of Ocasio-Cortez walking down a hallway alongside a caption that read, "Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I'll tell you something: that jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles."

The tweet was widely criticized on Twitter as sexist and inappropriate. It came after Ocasio-Cortez suggested in an interview that it would be challenging to afford an apartment in Washington before her congressional salary kicks in.

"Dark hates light - that's why you tune it out," she posted in response to that tweet about her clothes. "Shine bright & keep it pushing." Scarry later deleted the tweet.

A similar fate befell the person behind the dancing video. Hours after posting the video, a search for the account AnonymousQ on Twitter said it doesn't exist.