Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

House Democrats vote to reject Trump's demand for wall funding

House Democrats voted on Thursday to reject President Donald Trump's demand for additional funding for a bor...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 8:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

House Democrats voted on Thursday to reject President Donald Trump's demand for additional funding for a border wall, approving a stopgap spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security that would not allocate any new wall funding.

The House passed the bill 239-192, with five Republicans joining Democrats.

Border control

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government organizations - US

Immigration

Immigration politics

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations

International relations and national security

Legislation

Nancy Pelosi

National security

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Territorial and national borders

US Congress

US Democratic Party

US federal government

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US-Mexico border wall

White House

The House is next expected to vote on a legislative package made up of six full-year spending bills to reopen shuttered parts of the federal government -- despite a White House veto threat and the fact that the measures are expected to go nowhere in the Senate.

The key sticking point in the shutdown fight has been the President's demand for $5 billion in wall funding, which congressional Democrats have refused to meet.

House Democrats have stressed that their plan to reopen the government would not provide any additional funding for a border wall, leading congressional Republicans and the White House to call the effort a "nonstarter." On Thursday evening, the White House issued a veto threat against the legislation ahead of the expected House vote.

Earlier in the day, newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the President's wall as "a waste of money" and "an immorality" during a news conference hours after reclaiming the gavel in the new Congress.

The partial government shutdown stretched into its 13th day on Thursday, when the new Democratic House majority was sworn in.

As the stalemate continues, there is no end in sight to the partial shutdown, which is affecting hundreds of thousands of federal workers who have either been furloughed or have had to work without pay.

"We're trying to open up government," Pelosi said on Thursday.

But she suggested that Democrats don't plan to budge from their refusal to allocate wall money.

"We're not doing a wall," Pelosi said emphatically. "Does anybody have any doubt? We are not doing a wall."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events