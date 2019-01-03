Six people killed in Florida interstate crash

Six people are dead and eight people have been transported from the scene of a fiery multivehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Gainesville, Florida, according to Alachua County Fire Rescue.
A photo posted by the Alachua County Fire Rescue shows a tractor-trailer in flames with a vehicle under its left side.
The Florida Highway Patrol said two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan were involved in the crash.
The accident occurred Thursday afternoon at mile marker 393 on I-75 southbound.
Some of the eight patients transported from the scene have critical injuries, according to the fire and medical service.
The vehicle fire was put out by crews arriving on scene.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.
