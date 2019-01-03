First Native American congresswomen hug after swearing-in

The first two Native American women elected to Congress hugged on the House floor Thursday after being officially sworn in.

Democratic Reps. Deb Haaland of New Mexico and Sharice Davids of Kansas shared the tender moment just before new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the House to order to congratulate all the new members of Congress. Haaland appeared to wipe away tears.

Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna, and several of her guests wore traditional dress to the swearing-in.

"New Mexicans are in the house, the US House that is," she tweeted Thursday with pictures of her guests.

Haaland told CNN she has backed and will continue to support Native American women running for office.

"I'm proud to have encouraged and contributed to several Native women this past cycle who won their state House seats," she said, adding, "I believe that Native women are seeing positive role models in the wins that happened this year. I will keep supporting them."

Davids, a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin, also makes history as the first openly LGBTQ member of Congress to represent Kansas.