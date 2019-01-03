Clear
Big pharma deal: Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest mergers in pharmaceutical industry history.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest mergers in pharmaceutical industry history.

The deal, which still needs the approval of shareholders and regulators, will be paid with a combination of stock and cash. Bristol-Myers is the result of a 1989 merger of two companies that traced their roots back to the 19th century, and is the eighth largest US drugmaker, with annual revenue of $20.8 billion in 2017. Celgene is the ninth largest with revenue of $13 billion.

The combined company could become the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the United States.

Shares of Bristol-Myers (BMY) tumbled 14% in early trading on the news, while shares of Celgene (CELG) jumped 28%.

--This is a developing story

