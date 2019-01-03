Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Bristol-Myers Squibb to buy Celgene in $74 billion deal

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest m...

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb announced Thursday a $74 billion deal to buy Celgene, in one of the biggest mergers in pharmaceutical industry history.

The deal, which still needs the approval of shareholders and regulators, will be paid with a combination of stock and cash. Bristol-Myers is the result of a 1989 merger of two companies that traced their roots back to the 19th century, and is the eighth largest US drugmaker, with annual revenue of $20.8 billion in 2017. Celgene is the ninth largest with revenue of $13 billion.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Celgene

Companies

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals and prescription drugs

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Mergers and acquisitions

The combined company could become the fourth largest pharmaceutical company in the United States.

Shares of Bristol-Myers (BMY) tumbled 15% in premarket trading on the news, while shares of Celgene (CELG) jumped 30%.

--This is a developing story

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Florence
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
Fayetteville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events