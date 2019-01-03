The death toll in a New Year's Eve apartment building explosion in the Russian city of Magnitogorsk has risen to 38, state news agency TASS reported Thursday, citing an Emergency Situations Ministry spokesman.
Three people are also currently missing after part of the block collapsed in the suspected gas blast, according to TASS. Six children are among those confirmed dead, the ministry said in an earlier statement.
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Building and structure collapses
Continents and regions
Deaths and fatalities
Eastern Europe
Europe
Russia
Society
Six people were rescued, including two children. Among them was a baby boy plucked alive by from the rubble by rescuers Tuesday, having endured freezing temperatures. The ministry described his condition at the time as "serious."
The removal of debris was continuing for a fourth day, the ministry said.
The search and rescue operation began Monday when a section of the 10-story building collapsed following a blast. Russia's Investigative Committee is looking into a gas leak as a possible reason for the explosion, according to TASS.
The high-rise in Magnitogorsk, an industrial city in Russia's Chelyabinsk region near the border with Kazakhstan, was home to about 120 people.
Related Content
- Death toll in Russian apartment building explosion rises to 38 -- report
- Death toll rises in Strasbourg market attack
- California mudslides: Death toll rises after searchers find body
- California mudslides: Death toll rises to 20, 4 still missing
- Death toll rises as snow causes chaos across Europe
- Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 387 as families mourn
- Death toll rises to 39 in Italy bridge collapse
- Japan earthquake: Death toll rises after devastating tremor
- Death toll rises to 127 in Tanzania ferry disaster
- Indonesia tsunami: Death toll rises sharply as desperation grows