Toni Braxton and Birdman look like they are over

It may be just another sad love song for Toni Braxton and Birdman.

There's speculation the singer and the hip hop impresario have split following their engagement in February.

On Tuesday Birdman posted, and then deleted, an Instastory which said simply "It's over."

He then scrubbed his Instagram account of all the pictures.

Likewise, Braxton also deleted all of her Instagram photos and posted a single one of her in a red dress.

"Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice...but ALWAYS choose to be chosen," the caption read. "Cheers to a new year."

The pair are also not following each other on Instagram.

Braxton and the Cash Money Records co-founder have reportedly been friends for years, but first went public with their romantic relationship in 2016 with an appearance at the BET Awards.

They kept things pretty much under wraps, but the singer shared the engagement news in February, in a tweeted teaser for the sixth season of her family's WE realty series, "Braxton Family Values."

Toni Braxton: 'I'm engaged'

Birdman made appearances on the show and Braxton could be seen wearing her reportedly $5 million engagement ring.

In November it was reported that Braxton lost the ring after she left her luggage on a flight from New York to Los Angeles.

Braxton was married to musician Keri Lewis from 2001 to 2013, and the pair are parents of two boys.

CNN has reached out to reps for Braxton and Birdman for comment.