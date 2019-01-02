Clear
Fatal shooting of Marine in Washington being investigated as an accident, official says

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The fatal shooting of a US Marine Tuesday at the Marine Barracks in Washington, DC, is being investigated as a possible accidental discharge, a Marine Corps official told CNN on Wednesday.

A brief incident report released by DC police stated that officers who responded to the scene early Tuesday morning found that one of the individuals present "had been handling a firearm" and that the Marine had been shot.

The Marine was then transported to the Washington Hospital Center where "despite lifesaving measures" the Marine "succumbed to his injuries" and was pronounced dead at 5:59 am.

CNN previously reported that the fatal injury was not self-inflicted, according to Marine Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson.

Officials have not yet released the name of the Marine, and because the incident occurred on the grounds of the Marine Barracks, it was determined not to be a threat to local residents.

When reached by CNN, DC police said they couldn't expand on the investigation into the shooting.

