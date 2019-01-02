Zeigler Red Hots sausages recalled, may contain metal

More than 11,000 pounds of Zeigler Red Hots ready-to-eat chicken and pork sausage products have been recalled due to concerns that they may contain metal.

The products are manufactured by Alabama-based R. L. Zeigler Co. Inc. and were shipped to retailers nationwide, according to an announcement from the US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Consumer products Food and drink Food products Kinds of foods and beverages Meat products Government organizations - US US Department of Agriculture US federal departments and agencies

Two products have been recalled: Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots and Extra Hot Zeigler A Tradition of Great Taste Red Hots. Both come in 24-ounce plastic packages, which contain around nine sausage links. They have a use-by date of January 24.

They were produced November 29 and have the establishment number EST. P-9156S, which can be found on the USDA inspection mark.

There have been no confirmed reports of medical issues or reactions caused by the sausages. The USDA noted that these products could be in consumers' freezers or refrigerators.

Consumers who have the recalled items are advised to throw them away or return them to where they were bought. Anyone with health concerns should contact a health care provider.

People with questions about the recall can contact a Zeigler representative at (334) 410-9845.