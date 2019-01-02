Tiffany Haddish bombed. Now people are defending her

No, she wasn't ready.

Tiffany Haddish on Tuesday tweeted an article from The Root about how she bombed during her New Year's Eve stand-up performance in Miami.

It was so bad that audience members walked out, and Haddish ended up having some drinks with some of those who remained.

"Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami," Haddish tweeted. "I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again."

Back in September, fellow comedian Katt Williams criticized Haddish's comedic skills during an appearance on Atlanta radio station V-103.

"You can't tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she hasn't done a tour yet," Williams said. "She hasn't done a special yet. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes, back to back, for an hour to nobody."

(Haddish actually starred in a Showtime comedy special "Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood!" released in 2017.)

Some Miami audience members shared their disappointment with Haddish's performance on Twitter using the hashtag #SheNotReady, a play on her now famous catchphrase, "She ready."

"@TiffanyHaddish just bombed her show in Miami," one person tweeted. "We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people. Very disappointed, I hope that you are better prepared before your next show. #SheNotReady."

But the "Girls Trip" star also found plenty of sympathy and support.

"We have to do better. Tiffany Haddish had a bad night in Miami and people are trashing her," one tweet read. "How many of us had bad days at work and didn't get fired? I'll wait... #TiffanyHaddish."

Haddish is scheduled to record a comedy special for Netflix soon.