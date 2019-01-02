Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Russia: Detained US citizen Paul Whelan has been granted consular access

[Breaking news update, published at 9:24 a.m. ET]Russia granted consular ac...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 8:53 AM
Updated: Jan. 2, 2019 8:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

[Breaking news update, published at 9:24 a.m. ET]

Russia granted consular access to detained US citizen Paul Whelan "an hour ago," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told CNN.

Arrests

BorgWarner

Companies

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Eastern Europe

Espionage

Europe

Families and children

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Intelligence services

International relations and national security

Investigations

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Maria Butina

Misc people

Moscow

National security

North America

Paul Whelan

Politics

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

Society

The Americas

United States

Weddings and engagements

Mike Pompeo

Political Figures - US

Embassies and consulates

International relations

State departments and diplomatic services

[Original story, published at 8:27 a.m. ET]

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday morning he's hopeful that Russia will grant American consular officials access to Paul Whelan -- an American detained in Moscow on accusations of spying -- "within the next hours."

Whelan, 48, of Novi, Michigan, was arrested Friday in Moscow on suspicion of carrying out an act of espionage, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said. His family rejects the accusation; Russia has not said exactly what Whelan is accused of doing.

Pompeo said Wednesday the US has "made clear to the Russians our expectation that we will learn more about the charges, come to understand what it is he's been accused of, and if the detention is not appropriate, we will demand his immediate return."

Pompeo's remarks came in Brazil, where he had just met with incoming Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events