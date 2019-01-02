Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Winning ticket sold for $425 million New Year's jackpot

Another year, another lottery you didn't win. Unless you are one lucky New Yorker.A ticket sold in Ne...

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Another year, another lottery you didn't win. Unless you are one lucky New Yorker.

A ticket sold in New York state matched all the numbers to win the $425 million Mega Million jackpot. The winning numbers for the New Year's Day drawing were 57, 70, 34, 62, 44, and a gold Mega Ball of 14.

Amusements and gaming

Holidays and observances

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

New Year's Day

The New Year's Day Mega Millions jackpot is the eighth largest in its history, after the December 28 drawing named no big winners. Mega Millions says that the cash option for this jackpot is $254.6 million.

CNN has reached out to the New York Lottery for additional information on where the winning ticket was sold.

This is the fifth time the jackpot has been drawn on the first day of a new year, but only one other --in 2008-- has had a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Perhaps the mystery winner will collect a couple of islands. Maybe they will buy a part of the moon. Or slurp on some luxury $300 ice cubes.

No matter the purchases, life is going to be very different for the winner.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events