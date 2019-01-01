Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Airport water fountains shut down after passengers become ill on Frontier Airlines flight

Several water fountains were shut down at a Cleveland airport after passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines fl...

Posted: Jan. 1, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Jan. 1, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Several water fountains were shut down at a Cleveland airport after passengers aboard a Frontier Airlines flight became sick, airport officials said.

At least six passengers who traveled on Tampa-bound Frontier Airlines Flight 1397 on Tuesday fell ill after leaving Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Air transportation

Airports

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Cleveland

Companies

Continents and regions

Frontier Airlines

Midwestern United States

North America

Ohio

The Americas

Transportation and warehousing

United States

The passengers, who were not traveling as a group, were vomiting by the time the plane landed, said Janet Scherberger, a Tampa International Airport spokeswoman.

While health officials have not confirmed what caused the illness, officials at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are looking into whether the water fountains may have contributed to it.

The passengers said they drank from water fountains at the Cleveland airport, according to Michele Dynia, a spokeswoman with the airport.

When asked if any other people at the airport reported being sick after drinking from the fountains, Dynia referred further comments to the airline.

CNN has reached out to Frontier Airlines for comment.

None of the ill passengers was taken to the hospital but the rest of the passengers had to wait at least an hour and a half aboard the plane in Tampa before they were allowed off the aircraft, Scherberger said.

Sandra Palomino, who was traveling on Flight 1397 but was not sick, said passengers were asked to monitor their health for the next few days.

About 266 passengers were onboard during the incident, Scherberger said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events