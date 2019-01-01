Here is when 39 new or re-elected governors take office

This month, dozens of newly elected and re-elected governors across the country are being sworn in to office.

The process began last month, when Hawaii Gov. David Ige and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy were sworn in. On Tuesday, governors celebrate the new year with swearing-in ceremonies in Rhode Island, New York, New Mexico and Michigan, and others will take their oaths of office in the coming days and weeks.

While Republicans gained Alaska's governor's mansion in November's midterm elections, they lost seats in seven other states, leaving them in control of 27 governorships across the country. Democrats now hold 23 governorships after picking up those seven in November.

Although Republicans will control more governorships than Democrats will in 2019, by the time the swearing-in process concludes on January 16, a majority of Americans will be living under Democratic governors, as the party won governorships in states with more sizable populations.

Here is when new and re-elected governors in 36 states, two territories and one commonwealth take their oaths of office.

December 2, 2018

Gov. David Ige (D-Hawaii)

December 3, 2018

Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska)

January 1, 2019

Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-Rhode Island)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-New York)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-New Mexico)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan)

January 2, 2019

Gov. Chris Sununu (R-New Hampshire)

Gov.-elect Janet Mills (D-Maine)

January 3, 2019

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-Nebraska)

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Massachusetts)

January 7, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Arizona)

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom (D-California)

Gov.-elect Lou Leon Guerrero (D-Guam)

Gov.-elect Brad Little (R-Idaho)

Gov.-elect Tim Walz (D-Minnesota)

Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak (D-Nevada)

Gov.-elect Albert Bryan (D-Virgin Islands)

Gov.-elect Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin)

Gov.-elect Mark Gordon (R-Wyoming)

January 8, 2019

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas)

Gov.-elect Bill Lee (R-Tennessee)

Gov.-elect Kristi Noem (R-South Dakota)

Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis (R-Florida)

Gov.-elect Jared Polis (D-Colorado)

January 9, 2019

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina)

Gov.-elect Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut)

January 10, 2019

Gov. Phil Scott (R-Vermont)

January 14, 2019

Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Alabama)

Gov.-elect Brian Kemp (R-Georgia)

Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois)

Gov.-elect Laura Kelly (D-Kansas)

Gov. Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres (R- Northern Mariana Islands)

Gov.-elect Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)

Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt (R-Oklahoma)

Gov. Kate Brown (D-Oregon)

January 15, 2019

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Arkansas)

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa)

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pennsylvania)

January 16, 2019

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Maryland)