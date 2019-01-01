A New Year's Day message from the 5 Things family

Congratulations! You've made it to 2019. We could tell you about all of the New Year's food traditions you could partake in, or school you on all the new laws that go into effect today. But New Year's Day is Day 1 of keeping those resolutions we made. Below, we share ours and, in turn, we'd like to hear yours. Here's to a joyous new year.

Doug Criss

Writer

Holidays and observances New Year's Day

I really need to be more active this year. I've picked up, ahem, a few pounds of late, so in 2019 I'll focus on exercise and getting outdoors more. (And putting down the dang smartphone.) I also need to get more sleep, which is a challenge since I have to get up super early to put together this newsletter. I guess I'll need to learn how to fly the drone my wife bought me for Christmas. (If you know of good places to fly around metro Atlanta, let me know.) Of course I want to improve 5 Things (and eliminate typos!) this year. And I'll try not to be too salty if the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of my beloved Atlanta Falcons. (But I'm not making any promises.)

AJ Willingham

Writer

2018 was a rough year for my family, so 2019 is going to be all about cherishing more quality time with the people I love most. I've already traded TV and internet binges for long conversations and productive hobbies like embroidery and woodworking. I'm also going to try to nurture my long distance friendships and be more active in my church. And this will definitely be the year I finish that romance novel I've been working on! Maybe! Whatever 2019 brings, I'll always be grateful for our Five Things family. Y'all make getting up before the crack of dawn almost enjoyable.

Michelle Krupa

Editor

I will be a better recycler. It's easier to throw my Dunkin' cup in the wastebasket under my desk, but I'll recycle it, even if I have to take it (or whatever else I use) home to the blue bin. I will stick with my habit of running or walking 60 miles a month. I will plan more date nights with my sweet husband. I will speak softly when my boys, ages 7 and 3, start shouting at each other. I will pay closer attention to history and to the humanity of the people we write about when I'm editing and penning stories for CNN. It is, in part, a nod to my longtime mentor and reporting partner, Frank Donze, who left us in 2018 for the great newsroom in the sky.

Faith Karimi

Editor

As a mom of a rambunctious 2-year-old boy, anything I can get done in 2019 will be an accomplishment. This year, my goal is to potty train my son, Liam; get back to running and cycling a few hours a week; see my loved ones more and write another children's book to follow up to the one I did last year, "Bernie and the Lonely Rhino." If I can make those happen, anything on top of that will be a bonus.

Saeed Ahmed

Senior editor

This year, I resolve to be kind ...

... to my knees. So they're kind to me. And we can run some glorious miles together. (Let me know of cool races in your city and I may come visit.)

... to my belly -- and expand my culinary repertoire to include more delicious dishes to feed it. (Feel free to send me recipes of your favorite dinner-time go-tos. This is my family's).

... to my brain. Read more books. (Friend me and share recommendations). Make more music. Doodle more.

... just be more kind. As the singer Frank Turner says in this song I can't stop listening to: "In a world that has decided/ That it's going to lose its mind/ Be more kind, my friends, try to be more kind."

We hope you have a wonderful New Year's Day, and we look forward to all that 2019 will hold. Please keep reading, and invite your friends to subscribe as we keep working to help you Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

AND FINALLY ...

'Another chance to turn it all around ...'

We couldn't let you set out on the first morning of the year without some music. Get hyped up on A Great Big World's "This is the New Year" and make 2019 a great one!