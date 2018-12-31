Manchester stabbing: UK counter-terrorism police launch investigation after three attacked

British counter-terrorism police have launched an investigation after a man stabbed three people, including a police officer, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Manchester, England.

A male police officer was stabbed in his shoulder, and another man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious knife injuries after the attack at the Manchester Victoria railway station Monday night, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Police said they have detained a man for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder. "Tonight's events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest there is any greater threat at this time," GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said.

"While we don't yet know the full circumstances and are keeping an open mind, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are leading on the investigation."

Police were initially called to the station to reports of a man with a knife at around 8.50 p.m., according to the police statement.

BBC producer Sam Clack was on the platform when the attack took place. Clack told the British broadcaster that he heard a "blood-curdling scream" and observed what "looked like a fight going on ... sort of scuffle."

He heard the man distinctly shout "Allah," he said, but he didn't hear the rest of the sentence.

"The police were on the platform very quickly," he said. Police used pepper spray and a Taser to get the man to the ground, Clack said. "He was very much resisting arrest."

Shortly after the incident, Clack said on Twitter that he had, "Just been very close to the most terrifying thing. Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife. Totally shaken. This is seriously messed up."

The two casualties, both in their 50s, suffered injuries to their abdomens and the woman suffered additional injures to her face, police said, though their wounds are not considered to be life-threatening.

New Year's Eve fireworks at Albert Square went on as planned despite the incident, according to Manchester City Council.