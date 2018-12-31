Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Federal employees union sues government over lack of pay

A federal employee labor union is suing the US government for requiring "essential" employees to work withou...

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 10:02 PM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 10:02 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal employee labor union is suing the US government for requiring "essential" employees to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.

The American Federation of Government Employees alleged Monday that the government is violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by forcing employees deemed essential to work without pay.

Civil servants

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Labor and employment

Labor relations

Labor unions

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Politics

Trial and procedure

US federal government

Workers and professionals

About a quarter of the government has been affected by the shutdown, including correctional officers, Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, and transportation security officers. Across different government agencies, about 380,000 federal employees will be furloughed and 420,000 will work without pay due to the shutdown continuing into the new year.

AFGE filed the suit in the US Court of Federal Claims on behalf of all essential government workers, as well as named plaintiffs Justin Tarovisky and Grayson Sharp, who work for the Bureau of Prisoners.

The union's president, J. David Cox, called the requirement that some federal employees work without pay "inhumane" in a statement Monday.

"Our nation's heroes, AFGE members and their families deserve the decency of knowing when their next paycheck is coming and that they will be paid for their work," he said, adding that many of the affected workers are veterans or law enforcement. "Our intent is to force the government and the administration to make all federal employees whole."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events