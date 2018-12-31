Manhunt on in Texas for gunman in 7-year-old girl's death

Authorities in Texas on Monday were hunting for a gunman who killed a 7-year-old girl Sunday outside of a Houston-area Walmart.

The slain child has been identified as Jazmine Barnes, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Shootings Continents and regions North America Southwestern United States Texas The Americas United States

The incident took place near a Walmart in northeastern Harris County.

A mother, daughter and three others were leaving when a male began shooting into their car, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office.

CNN affiliate KTRK reported. Deputies said the suspect pulled up next to the car and opened fire.

Gonzalez said the girl's mother, LaPorsha Washington, 30, was wounded. The sheriff's office said glass fragments injured a younger child. Two teens were unharmed.

The mother and daughter are black. The suspect, who authorities are describing as a white male in his 40s, fled the scene in a red truck.

Authorities were working to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.

"The motive is unknown right now," Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, Harris County sheriff's office spokesman, said in a statement to CNN.

"Please keep this family in your prayers," Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. "A total of 5 occupants in the car witnessed this child, their loved one, shot and killed before their eyes. So senseless. It's never easy, and extra hard during the holiday season."

According to CNN affiliate KPRC, Harris County Sheriff's Major Jesse Razo said the survivors are "shaken and devastated."

"We are going to use all resources available to bring this killer to justice," Razo said.

"I urge you, whoever did this, you know who you are," Razo said. "We will be looking for you. We will locate you. We will find you."