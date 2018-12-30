Conway defends Trump's comments blaming Democrats for child migrant deaths

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's border security rhetoric -- including the assertion that "any deaths of children" at the border are "strictly the fault of the Democrats" -- after a second migrant child died in US custody earlier this month.
"We're allowing these people to take their children on a perilous journey without correcting the falsities," she told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "They're being promised something that people can simply not deliver upon."
Border control
Donald Trump
Immigration
Immigration, citizenship and displacement
International relations
International relations and national security
Kellyanne Conway
National security
Political Figures - US
Territorial and national borders
Budget deficits
Business, economy and trade
Economy and economic indicators
Federal budget
Federal budget deficit
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government budgets
Political platforms and issues
Politics
Public debt
Public finance
US federal government
US federal government shutdowns
White House
Political organizations
US Democratic Party
US political parties
"Any death of a child, any death of anyone is an utter tragedy," she added. "I think the President's point is an important one, which is that he has stayed in Washington to negotiate border security and to get funding for DHS and ICE and CBP and, of course, enhanced border security, which Democrats, until he took over as president, were all in favor of."
Amidst the government shutdown over border security funding, Trump took to Twitter Saturday to accuse Democrats as being culpable in the death of two migrant children who have died in US custody.
"Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can't. If we had a Wall, they wouldn't even try!" he said.
Conway also signaled Sunday the President may veto potential spending bills from Congress to reopen the government but added he's "ready to negotiate" and "wants to make a deal on border security."
"And negotiation by definition has to include both sides," Conway said. "He's in the -- he's in the White House. He's in Washington ready to negotiate."
Before the government officially shut down earlier this month, Trump said during a meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer that he'd be "proud the shut down the government for border security."
Related Content
- Conway defends Trump's comments blaming Democrats for child migrant deaths
- Fox News host defends Trump, blames Mexico
- Kellyanne Conway's husband defends Mueller's investigation
- Trump blames Democratic immigration policies for death of Mollie Tibbetts
- Conway: Trump defending Cohen because of unfair treatment
- Congresswoman's victim-blaming comment is an outrage
- Giuliani defends 'stormtroopers' comments about FBI
- Giuliani defends comments about Stormy Daniels' credibility
- Trump blames Dems for deaths of migrant children on the border
- Pastor defends denouncing Trump's 'shithole' comment in front of Pence