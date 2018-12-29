Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

READ: Sample letters the government suggests furloughed federal workers could send to their creditors

As hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working with...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 2:23 PM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to begin the new year furloughed or working without pay due to the partial government shutdown, the US Office of Personnel Management provided sample letters for employees to submit to their creditors, mortgage companies or landlords.

"I am a Federal employee who has recently been furloughed due to a lack of funding of my agency," a sample letter to a creditor read. "Because of this, my income has been severely cut and I am unable to pay the entire cost of my monthly payments, along with my other expenses."

Civil servants

Federal employees

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Labor and employment

Politics

US federal government

Workers and professionals

Read other sample letters below.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events