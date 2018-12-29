Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Sudan opposition leader arrested after protest crackdown, party says

Sudanese opposition leader Omar el-Digeir has been arrested after a ...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 10:19 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 10:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sudanese opposition leader Omar el-Digeir has been arrested after a crackdown on anti-government protests held across Sudan on Friday, his Sudanese Congress Party said.

"Omar el-Digeir, President of the Sudanese Congress Party, was captured by security forces at 5:45 p.m. on Friday night and taken to an unknown location," the party's leadership said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

Africa

Continents and regions

Middle East and North Africa

Northern Africa

Sudan

Civil disobedience

Omar al-Bashir

Political Figures - Intl

Protests and demonstrations

Society

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

"This is within a wider crusade to stop and punish the Sudanese people for protesting the shortages and lack of money, corruption and repression," it said.

"The Congress Party is not going to be intimidated or frightened by the terrors of the regime and will fight until we get rid of [Sudanese President Omar] al-Bashir and his followers."

Sudan's security forces fired shots into the air Friday to disperse anti-government protesters in the capital, Khartoum, on what was the 10th consecutive day of protests in the north African country.

The protests against Bashir, led by grassroots neighborhood protesters, were triggered by fuel shortages and a spike in food prices that saw the cost of bread double in the past year.

Larger protests, organized by professional unions representing doctors, lawyers, teachers and students, are planned and are supported by two of the largest opposition parties.

The violent clashes have left at least 19 people dead and another 406 injured, Sudan's Minister of Information Bushara Juma told reporters on Thursday. Amnesty International said at least 37 people had been killed since the protests began.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events