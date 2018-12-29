Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Durex is recalling batches of its 'Real Feel' condoms over burst pressure concerns

Stay calm.RB Health (Canada) Inc., the parent company of Durex, says there's "no reason to be worried...

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 3:55 AM
Updated: Dec. 29, 2018 3:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Stay calm.

RB Health (Canada) Inc., the parent company of Durex, says there's "no reason to be worried" over the condoms they're recalling.

Business, economy and trade

Company activities and management

Consumer protection

Contraception

Health and medical

Product management

Product recalls

Sexual and reproductive health

Society

The company announced they'll be pulling certain batches of Durex Real Feel condoms off the shelves in Canada after they failed to pass shelf-life durability tests.

"There is no safety concern for consumers and only specific batches are affected," the company said in a statement.

Health Canada, the national public health department issued its own alert following the announcement, stating the affected condoms are "not expected to meet the registered burst pressure specification at end of shelf-life."

The department alerted there was a similar recall for Durex Real Feel condoms in July.

RB says no other Durex products are affected outside of the specified batch numbers (which you can find here).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Florence
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events