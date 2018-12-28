6.9 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Philippines

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 11:39 a.m. about 120 miles southeast of Mindanao's largest city, Davao, and approximately 62 miles southeast of the city of Pondaguitan.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has warned of a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific that were closer to the earthquake. The coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Palau may see tsunami waves less than a foot above tide levels.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has advised the public to stay away from the coast as "minor sea level disturbances" are expected until 2 p.m. local time.

The USGS initially said the earthquake was 7.2 magnitude and later revised that number.

Developing story, more to come.