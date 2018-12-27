A transformer explosion turned the New York City skyline blue

The New York Police Department is investigating a transformer explosion at a Con Edison power plant in Queens, the department tweeted.

Fires broke out after a "couple of transformers tripped offline" at the intersection of 20th Avenue and 32nd Street in Astoria, Con Edison spokesperson Bob McGee told CNN.

The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported, the FDNY said.

The explosions lit up the sky in shades of blue visible as far as Manhattan and New Jersey. The tremors shook buildings and rattled windows, sending people running into the streets.

Residents reported temporary power outages.

"The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available," the NYPD said on Twitter.

Public transportation is running, but the 7 train is experiencing delays, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter.

The explosions temporarily closed La Guardia Airport in Queens. No flights took off between 9:22 and 10:23 p.m. ET, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking data company.

All terminals were impacted by the loss of commercial power, causing the FAA to issue a temporary ground stop.

The airport is cautioning passengers to check with their carriers, as "may flights are departing, some are not."

Because all FAA facilities at La Guardia are on generator power there was no interruption to air traffic control, FAA spokesman Greg Martin said.