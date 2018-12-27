Government shutdown looks set to drag on to 2019 after House and Senate adjourn until next week

The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.

The brief session ensures the partial government shutdown will almost certainly continue into the new year. Lawmakers have been told they will get a 24-hour notice before of any votes before the new Congress starts on January 3.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.