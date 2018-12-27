Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Government shutdown looks set to drag on to 2019 after House and Senate adjourn until next week

The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less th...

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 4:30 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.

The brief session ensures the partial government shutdown will almost certainly continue into the new year. Lawmakers have been told they will get a 24-hour notice before of any votes before the new Congress starts on January 3.

Budget deficits

Business, economy and trade

Economy and economic indicators

Federal budget

Federal budget deficit

Government and public administration

Government budgets

Government organizations - US

Political platforms and issues

Politics

Public debt

Public finance

US Congress

US federal government shutdowns

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events