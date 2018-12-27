Clear
No deal to end shutdown as Congress returns

President Trump returned from visiting US troops in Iraq with no deal in sight that would end the partial government shutdown. CNN's Jessica Dean reports.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 4:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 4:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.

The brief session ensures the partial government shutdown will almost certainly continue into the new year. Lawmakers have been told they will get a 24-hour notice before of any votes before the new Congress starts on January 3.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

