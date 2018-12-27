Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory - Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Former ICE head: Here's fix to asylum process

Former Acting Director of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Sandweg says hiring more immigration judges and speeding up the asylum claims process is better than an increased focus on detaining migrants.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 1:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 1:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge has denied a Justice Department request, because of the shutdown, to pause all deadlines in a DC federal court case challenging the administration's asylum restrictions.

Judge Randolph Moss wrote that those challenging the asylum restrictions view this as a case related to human safety and as such, despite the shutdown, deadlines for case filings remain in place. The next briefs are due to the court on January 4.

In his order, Moss quotes from administration shutdown staffing plans, saying there are people working in the immigration courts office as well as DHS: "The Court further notes that, according to government reports, 48% of employees from the Executive Office for Immigration Review are excepted 'to process all immigration cases and appeals involving detained aliens,' ... and approximately 91% of Customs and Border Protection employees and 81% of Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees will be retained during a lapse in appropriations."

In a separate case, Moss granted the Justice Department's request to pause deadlines in another case involving Democratic senators' request for additional Kavanaugh-related documents requested under the Freedom of Information Act.

Also in another immigration related case involving credible fear screenings and determinations, Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the Justice Department's ask to place a hold on deadlines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events