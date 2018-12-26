Clear
See the first trailer for Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' follow-up

Jordan Peele debuted the first trailer for his new horror movie "Us," starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, about a family being tormented by their doppelgängers.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 7:00 PM
Updated: Dec. 26, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jordan Peele wants to give you a bit of a scare this holiday season.

The "Get Out" director dropped a trailer for his new horror movie "Us" on Christmas.

The film stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o as a couple who experiences a home invasion by individuals who look just like them.

"I Got 5 On It" by Luniz plays throughout trailer, but the significance of the song is unclear.

"Stories about monsters are one of our best ways of getting at deeper truths and facing our fears as a society," Peele recently said of the film.

What sort of deeper truths?

Peele said "Us" is about "the simple truth that we are our own worst enemies."

The film hits theaters March 15.

