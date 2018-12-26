Clear
Man in Pakistan guns down five family members before killing himself

A young man in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed five of his family members early Wednesday night before taking his...

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 12:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A young man in Peshawar, Pakistan, killed five of his family members early Wednesday night before taking his own life, police said.

The suspect, identified by Peshawar police only as a 23-year-old named Abdullah, fatally shot his father, three of his brothers and an uncle over a domestic dispute.

According to Peshawar police chief Jameel ur Rehman, Abdullah got into an argument with his father before the killings.

Abdullah asked his father for money so he could apply for a visa to the United Arab Emirates. When his father denied his request, Abdullah opened fire on his family, police said.

The father died immediately, along with all three of Abdullah's brothers, whose ages ranged from 12 and 18, police said.

While on the run, Abdullah then killed his uncle before killing himself, police said.

The case is still under investigation.

